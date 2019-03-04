Devastation in Ala. as Tornadoes Kill at Least 23

Rescuers sifted through rubble looking for more dead and wounded after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down in Alabama, killing at least 23 people, authorities said.

The storms inflicted their worst damage on Lee County, Alabama Sunday, an area that includes the state’s largest city of Auburn, destroying numerous homes and businesses.

Absolutely heartbreaking damage after a tornado ripped through Talbotton, Georgia. Full video: https://t.co/rxglsOaFYm pic.twitter.com/Nxs6ufvMuz — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 3, 2019

More than 50 people were reported injured and the death toll is expected to rise.

