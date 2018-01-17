DEVELOPING: Suspected Hand Grenade Attack on Police Station in Malmo, Sweden

A loud bang has been heard at the police station in the Swedish city of Malmo. The explosion was caused by a hand grenade, according to news reports.

“The place is locked off and the bombing group is on its way,” police spokeswoman Anna Goransson was quoted as saying by Aftonbladet.

The alleged attack happened shortly after 9pm local time in the courtyard of the police station. “Fortunately, no people have been injured, but cars, I cannot say how many, have been damaged,” Goransson told reporters.

Authorities have yet to confirm what caused the explosion, but local media are reporting that a hand grenade was used.

No arrests have yet been made, but the Aftonbladet reports that two people are suspected of being involved in the act. The detonation took place just as the two suspects approached the station, according to reports.