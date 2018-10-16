Developing Teens Need Sleep to Thwart Alzheimer's Risk - Study

Image Credits: flickr, ralphpaglia.

Teenagers with erratic sleep patterns may have a higher risk of Alzheimer’s than their well-rested peers, new tests on mice suggest.

Children up to 18 years old are advised to get a solid eight hours of sleep a night, but the hormonal spikes of puberty – and taste for rebellion – make that tough.

However, a new study by neuroscientists at the University of Pennsylvania found teens who cut down on sleep, or wake up during the night, are more likely to develop dangerous build-ups in their brain that pave the way to dementia.

