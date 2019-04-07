Devin Nunes: 8 Criminal Referrals Ready, Including 3 Targeting 'Conspiracy' & 'Global Leaks'

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced on Sunday he is ready to send eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department next week related to the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“We’re prepared this week to notify the attorney general that we’re prepared to send those referrals over and brief him if he wishes to be briefed,” Nunes said on Fox News.

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee has been teasing a referral for months and previously predicted its delivery by the end of last week.

However, Nunes backed away from that deadline, hinting that his team of investigators found more people, potentially up to two dozen, who could be the subject of a criminal referral.

Nunes said on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the people ensnared in his eight-person referral “may not be all of them.”

Due to the classified or sensitive nature of his eight referrals, Nunes did not disclose any names, but he did break down three categories in which they fall.

“Five of them are what I would call straight up referrals so just referrals that are, that name someone and name the specific crimes. Those crimes are lying to Congress, misleading Congress, leaking classified information,” Nunes said.

The other three, he said are more complicated, related to charges of conspiracy to lie to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

