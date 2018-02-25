Devin Nunes: Dem Memo Proves Intel Abuse Occurred

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Saturday that a Democratic rebuttal to a GOP memo released earlier this month alleging abuses by the FBI and Justice Department will not affect the substance of the document.

“What you’re not going to see is anything that actually rejects what was actually in our memo,” Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The first memo, released by Republicans on the Intelligence Committee, accused FBI and Justice Department officials of abusing their authority to obtain a surveillance warrant against a former Trump campaign adviser.

