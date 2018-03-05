Nunes Reveals Evidence of Hillary/Russia Collusion

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California shared some startling news about the Russia investigation Saturday, claiming there was clear evidence of collusion on Fox News’ “Cavuto Live.”

Nunes said he welcomes more investigators to look into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court abuses and said he is glad the Inspector General is getting involved.

“We have a media that pretty much refuses to cover this issue at all. We have serious abuses that occurred in the FISA court against the Trump campaign,” Nunes said. “We continue to get facts. We will bring those facts forward as we see them.”

Nunes said there is evidence of collusion, but added it occurred between the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, and the Russians.

“I welcome anybody to come help investigate, because so far it’s only the House Intelligence Committee Republicans who are actually doing anything to get to the bottom of who was colluding with Russia,” he concluded. “The more we peel this back, we have clear evidence of collusion but it’s not between the Trump campaign, it’s between the Democratic party and the Hillary campaign and the Russians.”

