Devin Nunes Flanked By Hollywood, Nancy Pelosi, George Soros

Rep. Devin Nunes, whose investigation revealed that the Democratic Party funded the Christopher Steele dossier and that the FBI used the unverified charges to spy on a Trump volunteer, says Hollywood and George Soros are combining to try to take his congressional seat in November.

His work to reveal a competing narrative in the Trump-Russia saga has put a bull’s-eye on his back.

“Now, their attacks against me are growing stronger — extreme liberals in Hollywood, Washington D.C. and across the country have set their sights on me and may seat in Congress,” Mr. Nunes says in a new fundraising letter.

“They will say and do anything to support their far-left candidate against me ….. Nancy Pelosi, George Soros and their assembly of deep-pocketed, far-left insiders are willing to spend whatever they have in order to defeat me.”

Read more