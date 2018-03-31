Devin Nunes Flanked By Hollywood, Nancy Pelosi, George Soros

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Rep. Devin Nunes, whose investigation revealed that the Democratic Party funded the Christopher Steele dossier and that the FBI used the unverified charges to spy on a Trump volunteer, says Hollywood and George Soros are combining to try to take his congressional seat in November.

His work to reveal a competing narrative in the Trump-Russia saga has put a bull’s-eye on his back.

“Now, their attacks against me are growing stronger — extreme liberals in Hollywood, Washington D.C. and across the country have set their sights on me and may seat in Congress,” Mr. Nunes says in a new fundraising letter.

“They will say and do anything to support their far-left candidate against me ….. Nancy Pelosi, George Soros and their assembly of deep-pocketed, far-left insiders are willing to spend whatever they have in order to defeat me.”

