Devin Nunes: ‘No Question’ That Schiff And Democrats ‘Want Me Gone’

Rep. Devin Nunes came home to roost and get his feathers preened at Fox & Friends Monday morning, and to make clear that the Democratic establishment wants him out of the picture because he’s a crusader for truth.

“The Democrats were well aware that I did not leak information,” Nunes said. “They advocated for my removal from the committee, and why is that? It’s because we’ve been successful at getting to the bottom of a lot of real problems with the institutions in our government.”

Brian Kilmeade joked with Nunes at the top of the segment about being a “Russian agent” and asked: “Have you been compromised by the Russians?”

Read more


Related Articles

POLL: Most Republicans Believe FBI, DOJ Trying to 'Delegitimize' Trump

POLL: Most Republicans Believe FBI, DOJ Trying to ‘Delegitimize’ Trump

Government
Comments
Former CIA Director John Brennan Hired as Analyst for NBC News

Former CIA Director John Brennan Hired as Analyst for NBC News

Government
Comments

‘We Caught ‘Em!’: Trump Rips Deep State Over FISA Memo Revelations

Government
Comments

Trump Attorneys Approve Second Special Counsel To Probe FBI & DOJ

Government
Comments

Trump Shoots Down McCain-Coons Immigration Plan

Government
Comments

Comments