Devin Nunes: ‘No Question’ That Schiff And Democrats ‘Want Me Gone’

Rep. Devin Nunes came home to roost and get his feathers preened at Fox & Friends Monday morning, and to make clear that the Democratic establishment wants him out of the picture because he’s a crusader for truth.

“The Democrats were well aware that I did not leak information,” Nunes said. “They advocated for my removal from the committee, and why is that? It’s because we’ve been successful at getting to the bottom of a lot of real problems with the institutions in our government.”

Brian Kilmeade joked with Nunes at the top of the segment about being a “Russian agent” and asked: “Have you been compromised by the Russians?”

