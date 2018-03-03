Devin Nunes: There Is Evidence Of Russian Collusion -- With Hillary

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California shared some startling news about the Russia investigation Saturday, claiming there was clear evidence of collusion on Fox News’ “Cavuto Live.”

Nunes said he welcomes more investigators to look into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court abuses and said he is glad the Inspector General is getting involved.

“We have a media that pretty much refuses to cover this issue at all. We have serious abuses that occurred in the FISA court against the Trump campaign,” Nunes said. “We continue to get facts. We will bring those facts forward as we see them.”

