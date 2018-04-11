Devin Nunes Threatens to Impeach DOJ's Rod Rosenstein and FBI’s Chris Wray

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee says he is prepared to impeach the head of the FBI and Deputy Attorney General if he doesn’t get a two-page document he says prompted the Russia investigation.

“Just the fact that they’re not giving this to us tells me there’s something wrong here,” California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on the The Ingraham Angle Tuesday night.

“I can tell you that we’re not just going to hold in contempt, we will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach,” Nunes told Ingraham, who asked what his committee would do to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if they don’t bow to his demand.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been seeking an unredacted version of the document which marked the beginning and formal basis of the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign on allegations it aided Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

.@DevinNunes: "We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach." @IngrahamAngle: "To impeach Christopher Wray?"@DevinNunes: "Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/AxB0KGkHBO — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2018

Read more