DHS: Americans Unprepared For Terror Strikes on Power Grid

Image Credits: George Rose / Contributor / Getty.

Americans are unprepared to survive a national blackout which would be triggered by a terror strike on the country’s electrical grid, warns a DHS report.

According to The Washington Examiner:

“People no longer keep enough essentials within their homes, reducing their ability to sustain themselves during an extended, prolonged outage. We need to improve individual preparedness,” said a just-published report to President Trump.

“There needs to be more individual accountability for preparedness,” adds the report, “Surviving a Catastrophic Power Outage,” from the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council and published by the Department of Homeland Security.

It looked at the potential of a power outage of up to six months and recommended Americans have enough supplies on hand for a minimum 14 days, a standard for some prepper organizations.

Basically, significant action by Americans is required right now to endure an attack on what the DHS calls prime targets for terrorism.

Correspondingly, WorldNetDaily echoed a similar sentiment:

The advisory council said the “profound risk” of an extended power outage “requires a new national focus.”

“Significant public and private action is needed to prepare for and recover from a catastrophic outage that could leave the large parts of the nation without power for weeks or months, and cause service failures in other sectors – including water and wastewater, communications, transportation, healthcare, and financial services – that are critical to public health and safety and our national and economic security.”

The report recommends a central clearinghouse or authority to guide the nation in a blackout. But it also emphasizes the need for individual and community preparedness.


