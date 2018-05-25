DHS Blasts Congress - Approves 15,000 Foreign Workers

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

The Trump administration on Friday announced 15,000 additional visas for businesses to hire temporary help from foreign workers this summer, splitting the difference between “America first” advocates and business groups, who’d begged for nearly five times that number.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made the announcement just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday that traditionally marks the beginning of the summer season, with landscaping, resort and seafood businesses begging for the foreign help.

But she also blasted Congress for forcing her to make the decision, saying lawmakers should be the ones deciding the right levels of immigration and guest workers, not bureaucrats at her department.

