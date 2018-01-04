DHS Confirms Data Breach: 240,000 Current, Former Employee Information Leaked

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday that data of over 240,000 current and former employees was breached from an internal source and was discovered during a criminal investigation into the actions of a former staff member of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

In a letter to employees, the DHS said that an unauthorized copy of its investigative case management system was found in the possession of a former DHS OIG employee. The number of affected employees was estimated to be around 247,167 including both current and former employees. They were all employed in the DHS in 2014.

There was no information regarding the former OIG employee and the DHS did not say why the former employee was under investigation.

The information in the file also included names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, positions, grades and duty stations. The agency said it “did not include any information about employees’ spouses, children, family members and/or close associates.”

Read more