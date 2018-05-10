DHS Contract Will Help Drones Automatically Spot Border Threats

The Homeland Security Department is investing in drone technology that could keep border patrol agents safer in the line of duty.

The DHS Science and Technology Directorate on Tuesday awarded a $200,000 contract to Intelleuron to develop an adaptive reconnaissance platform that allows small unmanned aerial systems to better spot danger on the ground.

The technology can automatically locate potential threats like armed smugglers and operate across every type of terrain and weather. Customs and Border Protection plans to use the system to support operations in the most remote regions of the border.

Intelleuron, an Idaho-based software company that develops machine learning and autonomous vehicle navigation systems, is the most recent group to join the Silicon Valley Innovation Program, the agency’s internal startup accelerator.

Read more