DHS: Criminal Charges For All Border Jumpers

The Trump administration said Monday it will now pursue criminal charges against every migrant nabbed jumping the U.S.-Mexico border, putting serious teeth behind President Trump’s goal of stiffening immigration enforcement.

While most border jumpers will face charges for illegally entering the U.S., parents who bring their children with them as they sneak across could face smuggling charges, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. That could mean they will be separated from their children while they await their trials — and serve sentences.

“Our goal is to have the whole world know this border is not open. Don’t come unlawfully,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said while standing at the border in San Diego, alongside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Thomas D. Homan.

