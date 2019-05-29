DHS Flying Illegal Aliens to U.S. Cities, Releasing Them into Communities

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is flying border crossers and illegal aliens into cities across the United States and releasing them directly into American communities, reports claim.

A report by the Associated Press (AP) states that aside from DHS releasing nearly 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into about four American communities since December 2018, the agency is flying border crossers and illegal aliens into U.S. cities and then releasing them:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has historically ensured that families had travel plans before releasing them, but last year it shortened custody stays in response to the growing numbers of arrivals from Mexico. They began dropping migrants off in cities along the border at burgeoning shelters and bus stations. [Emphasis added] At the same time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which turns over border crossers to ICE after arresting them, has begun flying migrants to other cities for processing and is releasing them directly into communities without going through ICE, saying their own facilities are at capacity. [Emphasis added] As numbers have swelled in border cities, authorities have begun looking farther inland. [Emphasis added]

Similarly, a report by the New York Times detailed similar cases where DHS has started flying border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. before releasing them.

