DHS: Gun Shops, Manufacturers "Essential" Under New Guidelines

The Department of Homeland Security declared firearms manufacturers and retailers “essential businesses” in a document on “The Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce,” updated on Saturday.

Originally the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a directive using data and analysis from President George W. Bush’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council in 2007 that did not include gun shops and manufacturers in the list of essential businesses.

Because of the omission, firearms dealers and manufacturers were being forced to close by governments referring to the memo.

Infowars blew the lid off the DHS guidelines that allowed the Second Amendment to be abused by local and state governments in an article titled, “Covid Alert! Feds Abolished 2nd Amendment By Proxy In 2007 – Now It’s In Action.”

The story was covered in the following segment of The Alex Jones Show.

Only three days after Infowars exposed the unconstitutional attack on American gun rights, DHS released its “Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce: Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response Version 2.0.”

The updated document declares, “Workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges” are essential to society.

Now, how will Democrat lawmakers throughout the country who have already banned firearm stores and producers respond to these new guidelines?

