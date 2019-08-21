DHS Issues Regulation Closing the Flores Catch-and-Release Loophole

Image Credits: Mario Tama / Staff / Getty.

The Department of Homeland Security is issuing a Flores regulation which will allow border agencies to detain migrants and children for multiple weeks until their legal claims for asylum can be completed.

The regulation replaces the 2015 court-ordered Flores rule which said migrants with children must be released after 20 days, even if officials suspect the migrants are ineligible for asylum.

Pro-migration advocates strongly oppose the regulation, even though it is also likely to reduce the death of children who are brought up to the border by their job-seeking parents. The opponents are expected to ask judges to block the regulation before it can go into effect.

Read more


Related Articles

Epstein's Cellmate Told There Will be a "Price to Pay" if He Talks

Epstein’s Cellmate Told There Will be a “Price to Pay” if He Talks

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Analyst: White Republican Men Are 'Greatest Terrorist Threat' In US

CNN Analyst: White Republican Men Are ‘Greatest Terrorist Threat’ In US

U.S. News
Comments

Psych researcher hits back at Hillary’s ‘blatant lies’ about Google voter manipulation

U.S. News
Comments

Joe Biden Remembers When MLK And RFK Were Assassinated … ‘In The 70s’

U.S. News
Comments

Ivanka Trump Pushes Gun Control, Red Flag Laws at Trump 2020 Fundraiser Headlined by Dick Cheney

U.S. News
Comments

Comments