DHS: No Immigration Enforcement Operations in Areas Hit by Irma

Image Credits: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday that the agency will not carry out immigration enforcement operations in areas hit by Hurricane Irma in an effort to encourage undocumented immigrants to seek help without fear of reprisal.

“DHS will not conduct non-criminal immigration enforcement operations in the affected area,” the agency said in a statement.

“At the request of [the Federal Emergency Management Agency], local and state authorities, DHS law enforcement personnel will be in the affected area to conduct search and rescue, air traffic de-confliction and public safety missions,” according to the statement. “When it comes to rescuing people in the wake of Hurricane Irma, immigration status is not and will not be a factor.”

Read more


Related Articles

12-year-old Boy Who Transitioned to Female Changes His Mind Just Two Years Later

12-year-old Boy Who Transitioned to Female Changes His Mind Just Two Years Later

Hot News
Comments
Pyongyang from Above: N. Korean Capital Captured in Rare Aerial Footage

Pyongyang from Above: N. Korean Capital Captured in Rare Aerial Footage

Hot News
Comments

Trump Jr. to Testify Privately to Senate Committee on Thursday

Hot News
Comments

Harvey Showed Us The Loving Heart Of America, What Will Irma Teach Us?

Hot News
Comments

Leftist Group Wants Kid Rock Concerts Canceled

Hot News
Comments

Comments