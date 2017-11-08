DHS Nominee: No Need For Full US-Mexico Border Wall

(Reuters) – Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday there was no need to build a wall on the Mexican border “from sea to shining sea” in remarks that contrasted with the president’s campaign pledge.

Kirstjen Nielsen repeated at her confirmation hearing what her predecessor, John Kelly, had said about the project. Kelly, Nielsen’s former boss, stepped down as head of the department this year to be Trump’s chief of staff.

Building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was one of Trump’s central campaign promises but so far only prototypes have been built as funding remains in question.

