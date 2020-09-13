DHS Proposes Massive Expansion Of "Biometric Modality" Collection

Does anyone really believe America is still the land of the free?
What first seemed like a gradual slide in the federal government’s use of biometrics is quickly becoming supercharged in a post-pandemic world.
Readers may recall since 9/11, DHS, the FBI, the CIA, and other alphabet soup agencies have transformed America into a surveillance state that could be on par with China in the coming years.
Activity in DNA and biometric-gathering by the federal government is set to surge. The DHS recently announced a “notice of proposed rulemaking” that outlines the agency could enlarge its collection of biometrics data by at least 2 million submissions annually.
The cost of the biometrics rule over the decade could range from $3.2 billion to nearly $5 billion, all dependent on how many collections are submitted.
Could DHS’ proposed biometrics expansion prelude the agencies eventual grab of “259 million people in its biometrics database by 2022“?
