DHS Report: 75% Of Terrorists Convicted In U.S. Foreign-Born

Most people convicted of international terrorism in U.S. courts since 2001 were foreign born, the Trump administration said in a new report Tuesday that officials said boosts the president’s travel ban.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also had more than 2,500 encounters with people who appear on the FBI’s terrorist watch list in 2017, the administration said. And since 2001 deportation officers have ousted more than 1,700 foreigners over national security concerns.

“This report reveals an indisputable sobering reality — our immigration system has undermined our national security and public safety,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

He said there are “thousands of people” facing terrorism-related investigations right now.

