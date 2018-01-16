DHS Report: 75% Of Terrorists Convicted In U.S. Foreign-Born

Image Credits: Getty.

Most people convicted of international terrorism in U.S. courts since 2001 were foreign born, the Trump administration said in a new report Tuesday that officials said boosts the president’s travel ban.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also had more than 2,500 encounters with people who appear on the FBI’s terrorist watch list in 2017, the administration said. And since 2001 deportation officers have ousted more than 1,700 foreigners over national security concerns.

“This report reveals an indisputable sobering reality — our immigration system has undermined our national security and public safety,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

He said there are “thousands of people” facing terrorism-related investigations right now.

Read more


Related Articles

Dems Think 800,000 Illegal Immigrants Are Worth Forcing Active Military To Go Without Pay

Dems Think 800,000 Illegal Immigrants Are Worth Forcing Active Military To Go Without Pay

Government
Comments
Trump Admin Attempting to Resolve Deportation Threat to 100 Iranian Christians in Vienna

Trump Admin Attempting to Resolve Deportation Threat to 100 Iranian Christians in Vienna

Government
Comments

House Report Concluded Pakistanis Made ‘Unauthorized Access’ To Congressional Servers

Government
Comments

ICE Plans Major Sweep In San Francisco Area, Report Says

Government
Comments

Trump: ‘Dems Want To Shut Down Government Over Amnesty For All’

Government
Comments

Comments