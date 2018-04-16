DHS Says Cities Hid 142 Suspected Gang Members From Deportation

City and country governments ignored federal “detainer” requests and released 142 suspected members of MS-13 and other criminal gangs in the eight months up to June 2017, says a report from the Department of Homeland Security to the Senate’s judiciary committee.

The gang release data is the agency’s most up-to-date, according to the agency, which delivered the answers in response to routine oversight questions by committee members.

The data does not cover any releases after June 19, 2017, when city governments escalated their opposition to the legal deportation of illegal migrants in their cities and counties. Currently, the Department of Justice is pressuring cities to cooperate with deportation efforts and is trying to cut federal police grants to cities who release criminals back into Americans’ neighborhoods.

The answers do not describe the crimes committed by gang members that caused their arrests.

Read more