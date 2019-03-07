DHS Secretary: ONE MILLION Illegal Immigrants Expected At Border This Year

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before Congress Wednesday, warning that close to a million illegal immigrants are expected to attempt to cross the border into the US in 2019 alone, making the situation “truly an emergency.”

Nielsen told the House Committee on Homeland Security that there is a “real serious and sustained crisis at our borders.”

“Make no mistake, this chain of human misery is getting worse.” Nielsen said, adding that “the numbers of apprehension at our southern border have spiked again substantially.”

“Since late last year, we have been seeing 50,000 to 60,000 migrants arrive at our southern border each month. But in February, we saw a 30 percent jump over the previous month, with agents apprehending or encountering nearly 75,000 aliens. This is an 80 percent increase over the same time last year.” Nielsen explained.

The Secretary warned that the numbers “will overwhelm the system entirely” by the Summer.

“The projections are dire,” she said. “The agency is now on track to apprehend more migrants crossing illegally in the first six months of this fiscal year than the entirety of [fiscal year 2017]. And at the current pace, we are on track to encounter close to one million illegal aliens at our southern border this year.”

The Secretary’s comments come in the wake of estimations that the U.S. is projected to see a level of illegal immigration this year that will surpass every year of illegal immigration under the Obama presidency.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Republican and Democrat Senators is lobbying Nielsen to more than double the number of low-skilled foreign workers that businesses can import to take blue-collar American jobs.

Trump is coming under increasing criticism regarding foreign workers after he repeatedly said in past days that legal immigration levels should be increased.

The latest to express opposition to Trump on the matter is Lou Dobbs:

The Trump White House loses it’s way. pic.twitter.com/oFBjDkvsek — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 7, 2019



