DHS Secretary Nielsen: 'This Caravan Is Not Getting In'

Image Credits: Pedro Pardo/AFP.

As thousands of Central Americans continue marching north, President Trump reportedly plans to make a major immigration speech on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, he is expected to announce that he is invoking emergency powers, on national security grounds, to stop those people and others from entering the United States.

“I think what the president has been saying and will continue to say, and certainly what I have been saying, is, this caravan is not getting in,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told “Fox News Sunday.”

“There is a legal way to enter this country. Those who choose to enter illegally will be stopped.”

Nielsen said her message to the caravan is, “Do not come. You will not be allowed in. There is a right way to immigrate to the United States and this is not it.”

