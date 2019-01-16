DHS Shuts Down Pelosi: 'Fully Prepared to Support & Secure SOTU' Address

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen poured cold water on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) justification to delay President Trump’s State of the Union address, assuring the American public that the agency was “fully prepared to secure” the event.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union,” she tweeted Wednesday. “We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 16, 2019

Pelosi had written a letter to Trump requesting he delay the address for “security” reasons, citing lack of funding for the Secret Service amid the partial government shutdown.

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

Pelosi, knowing the partial government shutdown won’t change the Secret Service’s security protocols, is only trying to damage the president, claimed former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

“The Secret Service’s security plan for the SOTU will not change due to the partial shutdown. Pelosi knows this and yet she decided to fabricate a story in order to hurt Trump. Pathetic,” he tweeted.

The Secret Service’s security plan for the SOTU will not change due to the partial shutdown. Pelosi knows this and yet she decided to fabricate a story in order to hurt Trump. Pathetic. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 16, 2019

And according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the move by Pelosi was “unbecoming” and simply “pure politics.”

“I think Speaker Pelosi is playing politics like I’ve never seen a speaker before,” he said.

“I think it’s unbecoming of the office to disinvite the president. The American people have the right to be able to hear the president and the president has a right to deliver a state of the union.”

The constitutionally mandated State of the Union address is slated for January 29th in the House of Representatives, where Trump will lay out his agenda for 2019.

