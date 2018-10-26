DHS Unveils Border Wall Project: "Walls Work"

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Friday unveiled the first completed border wall project that was constructed as a result of President Trump’s push to further secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Walls work, it’s not my opinion,” Nielsen said at the ceremony near downtown Calexico, a rural border town of approximately 38,000 residents. “It’s not a tagline. It’s a fact.”

Construction of the 30-foot, 2.5-mile-long wall began in February and lasted eight months. Nielsen watched as welders affixed a sign to the wall to commemorate the event. It’s now the tallest barrier on the entire 2,000-mile-long southwest border

