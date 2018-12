Diabetes starts to shrink the brain in middle-age and causes accelerated mental decline in retirement, research suggests.

Scientists found elderly people with type 2 diabetes experienced a significant decline in memory and verbal fluency over a five-year period.

Alarmingly, they found the participants – who were aged 68 on average at the beginning of the study – were already showing signs of damage to their brains which they believe had started many years before.

Read more