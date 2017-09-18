Diabetes Spikes among Mississippi Children and No One Knows Why

Image Credits: Gunilla G/Flickr.

In August, 30 Mississippi children were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, reportedly double the number diagnosed in a single month just one year ago.

The state Department of Health doesn’t track the number of diabetes diagnoses, but the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi is called when a child is diagnosed to guide families and help provide services.

Mary Fortune, executive vice president of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, said, to her knowledge, there isn’t a known cause for the increase.

“There’s been talk of environmental, but I don’t think anybody knows right now,” Fortune said.

