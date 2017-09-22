Supporters of Milo Yiannopoulos posted flyers on the U.C. Berkeley campus that read, “Feminists, please just stop being fat and let Milo speak,” in response to flyers calling for Milo to be “shut down.”

The flyers, which showed a photoshopped image of the “diabeetus guy” with the head of a cat, were placed around campus specifically to trigger students who oppose free speech.

“Free Speech Week” at Berkeley has become a hostile time period ever since the violent clashes that took place when Milo tried to speak at Berkeley earlier this year.