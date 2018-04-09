Diamond and Silk Call on Trump to Probe Social Media Giants

NEW YORK — The YouTube sensations known as Diamond and Silk, former Democrats who left the party to support President Donald Trump, called on the Trump administration to probe social media giants over allegations of singling out certain political viewpoints.

The outspoken pro-Trump duo made the call two days after they took to their Facebook page on Friday to say that they were informed by Facebook that the Internet giant deemed their content and videos to be “unsafe to the community.”

Diamond and Silk allege their reach on Facebook has been minimized and that a large number of their followers on the platform no longer receive notifications for new posts.

Facebook did not immediately return a Breitbart News request for comment on the issue.

Like other Internet giants, Facebook is a private company and users are subject to the platform’s content policies. Diamond and Silk, however, alleged that they are being singed out due to their pro-Trump views.

