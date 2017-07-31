Dick Morris: Obama Working Directly With Media to Sabotage Trump

Political strategist Dick Morris says Barack Obama is directly feeding the mainstream media daily narratives in a bid to sabotage Trump from his war room two miles from the White House.

“Obama has set up a secret operation in a war room just about two miles from the White House where Michelle has her offices and so do many of the former aides to Obama,” said Morris.

“They meet there and they have a twice daily conference call….8:30 and 9:45 every morning and they develop talking points for the media for the day to how to sabotage and how to undermine Trump,” he added.

Former Health and Human Services head Kathleen Sebelius and Andrew Slavitt, former head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are both working with Obama and were instrumental in sinking Trump’s recent attempt to repeal Obamacare, according to Morris.

“It’s a war room, it’s just like in the middle of a campaign – it’s like the campaign never stopped and all of the key players are on that conference call,” said the political strategist.

Morris’ information confirms reports that originally emerged back in March when it was revealed that Obama was leading the charge to “oust” Donald Trump from the presidency by either forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.

The Daily Mail reported that Obama was being aided in his crusade by ex-senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, who moved into Obama’s nerve center just two miles from the White House to help him build momentum behind the “mounting insurgency” against Trump.

During a separate appearance on a radio show, Morris added that the entire “Russian collusion” narrative was “an attempt at a coup d’etat” by the intelligence community and the media to topple Trump.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.