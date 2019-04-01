Dick’s CEO a Member of Michael Bloomberg’s Gun Control Group

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack is a member of Everytown Business Leaders for Gun Safety, part of Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety.

Stack is also an active supporter of Congressional Democrats’ efforts to criminalize private gun sales via gun control bill H.R. 8.

Dick’s banned the sale of “assault rifles” and “high capacity” magazines two weeks after the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They also raised their minimum purchase age for long guns from 18 to 21. The company lost approximately $150 million because of the corporate gun control but Stack continues to stand his ground.

