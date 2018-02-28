Dick's Sporting Goods to end sales of assault-style rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced early Wednesday it will stop selling assault-style rifles.

Dick’s also said it will no longer allow people who are under the age of 21 purchase a gun and it will end its sales of high-capacity magazines.

The move by one of the largest sports retailers comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people and wounding more. The shooting has sparked a wave of activism among students, who have been demanding that lawmakers act to prevent future school shootings.

During an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Dick’s CEO, Ed Stack, said he was “disturbed and saddened” by what happened in Parkland, Fla.

