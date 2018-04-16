Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy Its Stock Of AR-15s Instead Of Returning Them To Manufacturers

Dick’s Sporting Goods no longer sells AR-15-style rifles at any of its stores, and soon its unsold inventory of the much-vilified firearms won’t be available anywhere else.

Instead of returning them to their manufacturers, Dick’s will destroy its entire stock of unsold AR-15s, the company said Monday.

“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a Dick’s spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

Pennsylvania-based Dick’s, the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, stopped selling AR-15-style rifles in February in response to the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. The company had previously removed the rifles from the shelves of its Dick’s-branded stores but continued to offer them at its 35 Field & Stream retail locations.