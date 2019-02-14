Dictator! Leftists Freak Out Over Plan to Declare National Emergency to Build Wall

Anti-Trump leftists reacted with horror to the news that the president is about to declare a national emergency to build the wall, labeling Trump a “dictator”.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Trump would be signing a spending bill to keep the government open but will also be “issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” which McConnell would support.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump is signing the spending bill and he is declaring a *national emergency* pic.twitter.com/Y4BeSBENcs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 14, 2019

Within minutes, liberals adopted alarmist rhetoric, claiming that the decision proves their already held belief that Trump is a dictator.

Judd Legum tweeted that Trump had been forced to act like a “dictator” because he couldn’t get Mexico or Congress to pay for the wall.

What do you want? A WALL! And who is going to pay for it? MEXICO! Well, funny you should mention it, I’m actually going to try to get Congress to put it in the budget and if that doesn’t work I’ll just declare a national emergency & try to build it anyway like I’m a dictator — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) 14 February 2019

Max Temkin, founder of Cards Against Humanity and former consultant for Barack Obama, compared the declaration to Hitler seizing power after the Reichstag fire.

when your dictator fabricates an emergency in order to seize unconstitutional powers pic.twitter.com/IJuUrpqphI — Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) 14 February 2019

“An executive declaring a national emergency to circumvent a legislative body is straight out of the dictator textbook. Don’t let anyone try to claim otherwise, because historically, this is how it’s worked,” commented journalist Kris M. Wernowsky.

An executive declaring a national emergency to circumvent a legislative body is straight out of the dictator textbook. Don't let anyone try to claim otherwise, because historically, this is how it's worked. — Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) 14 February 2019

Former Democratic Congressional candidate Dr. Dena Grayson followed suit.

??BREAKING?? Wanna-be dictator @realDonaldTrump will sign the budget bill, but will declare a national “emergency” to build his wall, even though there is NO EMERGENCY.?? Prediction: the courts will BLOCK Trump’s ILLEGAL declaration NON-emergency.??

https://t.co/RPSbo9X1Hj — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) 14 February 2019

Leftist heads on Twitter exploded.

“Trump’s ‘national emergency’ action is the stuff of a fascist dictator and should be opposed in every possible way. It is profoundly racist and un-American,” claimed one user.

Trump's 'national emergency' action is the stuff of a fascist dictator and should be opposed in every possible way. It is profoundly racist and un-American. — glennwsmith (@glennwsmith) February 14, 2019

“Egypt was under national emergency for 30 years. 8 years ago this week, the people rose up and removed their dictator. We don’t have to wait 30 years,” screeched another user.

Egypt was under national emergency for 30 years. 8 years ago this week, the people rose up and removed their dictator. We don’t have to wait 30 years. — AMG (@ymasumac) February 14, 2019

“Welcome to the kingdom of Trump first dictator of America. We have got to get this clown out of office,” asserted another.

So Trump tells Turtle Boy Mitch that he will sign the legislation keeping the government open but will declare a national emergency so he can funnel money into his wall of hate. Welcome to the kingdom of Trump first dictator of America. We have got to get this clown out of office — Lizard Boy (@Ratsjw) February 14, 2019

“We have a national emergency, our president is a dictator,” blazed another.

We have a national emergency, our president is a dictator — EA Consultants (@BarbaraatEA) February 14, 2019

Trump’s emergency declaration is inevitably going to be tied up in court, meaning it will receive due process and thereby prove that Trump is not in fact a dictator.

Leftists: Emergency declaration makes Trump a dictator! Also leftists: Ha! It will be tied up in courts! Not a dictator then. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 14, 2019

