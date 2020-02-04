Did Buttigieg Rig Iowa?

The DNC was clearly buckling at the thought of Bernie Sanders making Joe Biden look like a clown in the oracle of presidential elections, the Iowa Caucus.

And as CNN and Van Jones pushed the divide and conquer narrative, the votes weren’t coming in.

Was it the app, who some reported reset itself, or as NBC reported, “The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday that its new app, meant to speed up the reporting of caucus results, suffered from a ‘coding issue’ that instead led to a significant delay in counting and reporting results. Wolf Blitzer had to know, only adding to the fair election mockery unfolding in Iowa.”

The firm named “Shadow,” which was paid by both the Iowa Democratic Party and Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, reportedly developed the app said to be responsible for the delayed election results.

And even though there were no results whatsoever, Pete Buttigieg, a financier of the app in question, declared himself victorious, taking the opportunity to bask in his own delusions.

