Did Jeffery Epstein mimic the TV series ‘Fantasy Island’ as a template for his life – and how to operate his private island?

The series, which ran on ABC from 1977 to 1984, revolved around the mysterious Mr. Roarke, played by Ricardo Montalbán of Star Trek fame, who lived on a mysterious island and welcomed guests who were allowed to play out their fantasies on the island – for a price.

Here’s a list of similarities between the TV show and known aspects of Epstein’s life:

– Very little was revealed about Mr. Roarke in the series, who was the sole owner of Fantasy Island. Epstein, who was also the owner of his private island, also kept himself mysterious, with some details about his life only coming to fruition after his arrest and death.

– The series hinted at the “immortality” of Mr. Roarke. On the other hand, Epstein wanted his head and penis preserved after death so he could come back to life. He was also obsessed with seeding the human race with his DNA, which in a way is a form of “immortality.”

– Guests would arrive to Fantasy Island by sea plane. Epstein would fly guests on his private Boeing 727, dubbed “The Lolita Express,” and transport many of them by helicopter to his private island.

– Mr. Roarke would typically suggest that his guests’ fantasies would not turn out as they expected. Given the report that Epstein’s island was wired for video surveillance – presumably for blackmail – perhaps the fantasies of Epstein’s guests also did not turn out quite as they expected, with an added price they never anticipated.

– Often in the series, the greatest danger is the guests themselves. Doesn’t that also sound like guests on an island putting themselves in compromising situations?

– Interestingly, the TV series was initially pitched as “an island that people can go to and all of their sexual fantasies will be realized.” Does that sound familiar?

– It’s also interesting, although perhaps coincidental, that Epstein’s rise in the early 1980s also coincided with the original airing of the television series.

– Another odd coincidence: Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was finally spotted at an In-N-Out in Universal City, California, not too far from where Fantasy Island was originally filmed.

Could the “mystery” of Epstein’s life really be just a rehashing of an old TV series? Despite how strange that sounds, it’s not that far-fetched given the strangeness of Epstein’s life in general.



