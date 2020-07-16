Did Jack Dorsey Lie To Congress?

A Twitter Administration control panel was hacked into revealing alleged leaked pictures spotlighting the buttons “Trends Blacklist” and “Search Blacklist,” indicating Twitter DOES have the ability to shadowban its users and exposing that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey clearly lied to Congress.

As a result, Dorsey should have his home raided Roger Stone-style and Twitter’s protected status from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act should be stripped immediately.

If the alleged pictures of the blacklist are credible, Twitter is acting as a publisher in clear violation of their protected status from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Twitter’s vulnerability to hackers also poses a major privacy and security threat to its 330 million monthly users and quite possibly national security to some extent.

Back in April of 2013, the Associated Press’ hacked Twitter page announced that two explosions rocked the White House and President Barack Obama was injured, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to immediately plunge with a loss of $136.5 billion in market cap.

The recent hack attack, which involved high-profile verified Twitter accounts, locked in a common cryptocurrency scam that may have funneled as much as $100,000 in a matter of minutes.

Victims of the hack said their multi-factor authentication to protect their accounts had failed.

Senator Josh Hawley immediately reached out to Jack Dorsey, asking him to contact the DOJ and the FBI as soon as possible.

Despite countless people asking why a blacklist search existed, Dorsey has not provided an explanation, even after proudly announcing that Twitter would not use the term blacklist because of its racist connotations.

