Did Kid Rock Just Deliver His First Campaign Speech?

Rumors continue to swirl around musician Kid Rock as he teases an entrance into the political arena, and an address he delivered during a concert in his home state of Michigan added fuel to the fire.

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, entered the stage at his Grand Rapids gig and kicked the event off with a fiery musical stump speech that was very well received by his cheering crowd.

His message, while riddled with coarse language, was emphatically pro-America and anti-leftism, and indicates his potential candidacy would likely resonate with the same Michigan voters who awarded populist-nationalist Donald Trump with a win in the 2016 presidential election.

“It seems the government wants to give everyone health insurance, but wants us all to pay,” he said. “And to be very frank – I don’t have a problem with that. God has blessed me and made my pockets fat.”

“But redistribution of wealth seems more like their plan, and I don’t believe that you should save, sacrifice, do things by the book, and then have to take care of some deadbeat, milking the system, lazy [expletive] man.”

Standing at a podium draped in the American flag, Rock took direct aim at the ever-growing list of athletes following the example of former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, in virtue signaling their displeasure with the United States during the national anthem at sporting events, condemning them alongside ’Nazis, bigots, and the KKK.’

He also injected a counter-punch against race hustlers like Al Sharpton, who are already attacking Rock and attempting to have him censored, saying, “You call me a racist because I’m not PC and think you have to remind me that black lives matter?”

Sharpton’s ‘National Action Network’ is pushing to have Kid Rock concerts cancelled in the Detroit area – where Rock grew up and has a long history of philanthropy and large contributions to the local community, which earned him an award from the NAACP in 2011.

Rock is scheduled to play six concerts next week as part of grand opening celebrations for the new Little Caesers Arena, which the National Action Network plans to protest as they apply pressure to have his appearances canceled.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Charles Williams II, president of the network’s Detroit chapter. “When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That’s wrong.”

Dinner time at my house. What do you think Schumer is spoon-feeding Stabenow tonight? pic.twitter.com/gomKgqBV2l — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 21, 2017

Now that Rock has indicated he is considering a run in the 2018 elections – to the horror of Democrats, as his poll numbers point to a very real possibility he could topple incumbent Debbie Stabenow – he is a target for the same tired, slanderous smears of ‘racism’ that are being piled upon half of America by the desperate, flailing left.

It should be noted that Rock’s longtime drummer, Stefanie Eulinberg, is black.

Rock invoked the name of Jesus at the end of his ‘campaign speech,’ saying, “Almighty Jesus, if you’re looking down tonight, please guide us with Your wisdom and give us strength to fight the tyrant evils that lurk here and abroad, and remind us all that we are still one nation under God.”

“Like it or not, Hillary Clinton lost, and your president is Donald [expletive] Trump.”

Polling conducted in July by the Trafalgar Group, which correctly predicted President Trump’s election victory over Clinton, indicated that Rock was leading Stabenow among likely Michigan voters.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter