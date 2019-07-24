Did Mueller Lie About Why He Didn't Indict Trump?

During Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, special counsel Robert Mueller was caught in a lie regarding what prevented him from indicting President Trump.

The issue in question is specifically regarding the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) decision in the Nixon, Watergate era that says a sitting president can’t be indicted.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) asked Mueller, “The reason you did not indict Donald Trump… is because of the OLC decision. Is that correct?”

“That is correct,” Mueller confirmed.

However, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) called Mueller out on that statement, saying, “That is not what you said in the report, and it’s not what you told Attorney General Barr.”

Continuing, Lesko added, “And in fact, in a joint statement that you released with DOJ on May 29 after your press conference, your office issued a joint statement with the Department of Justice that said: ‘The Attorney General has previously stated that the special counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying, that but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice.’”

“I would have to look at it more closely before I said I agree,” Mueller responded.

Following a break, Mueller corrected the record regarding his previous statement to Ted Lieu, saying, “I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu, who said, and I quote, ‘you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.’ That is not the correct way to say it.”

Robert Mueller crushes Democrats' dream yet again: "I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu, who said, and I quote, 'you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.' That is not the correct way to say it." #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/W77YxcRXO8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 24, 2019

Did Mueller decide to walk back his comments after realizing he may have committed perjury or did he simply realize he made a mistake?