Did Neocons Take Out 2 Drones In Attempt to Goad Trump Into War With Iran?

It’s quite obvious that certain neocon war hawks surrounding President Trump are pushing for a conflict with Iran, but will he take the bait?

Two drones have allegedly been shot down in the past month, the first was said to be an American drone shot down by Iran and the second an Iranian drone shot down by the U.S.

However, there is reason to believe both incidents could have been false flag operations intended to trick President Trump into attacking the Middle Eastern nation.

While discussing the June 20, 2019 incident where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s (IRGC) supposedly shot down a United States military surveillance drone, President Trump made a possible Freudian slip while talking with Tucker Carlson.

Carlson asked Trump about his last-minute decision to withdraw from a planned strike on Iran in response to the event and POTUS said, “So, we shot down an unmanned drone. They claim it was over their territory, but it wasn’t.”

In light of the recent drone shot down, we need to go back and look at @realDonaldTrump 's telegraph during @TuckerCarlson interview concerning first drone shoot down. Are neocons are launching #falseflags to goad POTUS into war? https://t.co/K5Jzj028Pj HatTip @adamcurry pic.twitter.com/NSMCVupGC0 — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) July 19, 2019

Despite the president’s potential slip of the tongue, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard did take credit for the June 20 attack.

On Thursday, President Trump told reporters at the White House that American assault ship the USS Boxer had destroyed an Iranian drone that came within 1,000 yards and ignored “multiple calls to stand down.”

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions against vessels operating in international waters,” he said.

However, on Friday Iran denied losing the drone and suggested the U.S. may have shot down their own aircraft.

“We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) by mistake!,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote in a Twitter post.

We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake! — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 19, 2019

President Trump responded to Araghchi on Friday, saying, “We shot it down!”

National Security Advisor and avid fan of warfare John Bolton also chimed in, adding, “There’s no question that this was an Iranian drone.”

Could Deep State globalists try to derail the Trump presidency by coaxing him into an unnecessary war with Iran?