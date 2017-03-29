Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on Trump?

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas has caused controversy after she appeared to admit during an appearance on MSNBC that the Obama administration spied on Donald Trump’s transition team in order to gather “intelligence” for political use.

Farkas explained to Mika Brzezinski how in its final days, the Obama administration scrambled to gather information about the Trump team’s alleged ties to Russia.

I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration. Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence. So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].

Farkas’ admission suggests she was a source for the New York Times, which revealed earlier this month that, “More than a half-dozen current and former officials” had attempted to “preserve and distribute the intelligence,” including “classified information” before Trump took office.

“Sometimes when a person is deep inside an echo-chamber of like-minded ideologues, they might not realize what they’re saying is rather revealing to those on the outside,” writes the Conservative Treehouse blog, who first broke the story.

“It would appear Ms. Farkas was so caught up in the discussion, she didn’t quite realize the significant admissions she was making about the Obama administration spying on Donald Trump’s team and generating classified intelligence for Ms. Farkas (and others) to spread to Capitol Hill politicians.”

Farkas is a member of the Atlantic Council, a group that has repeatedly attempted to incite a new Cold War with Russia and is funded by the governments of Latvia and Lithuania, the Ukrainian World Congress, and the Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk.

Another member is Dimitri Alperovitch, founder of CrowdStrike, which was just forced to retract claims that Russia hacked the election to help Trump.

It remains to be seen whether the story will gain much traction given that it hasn’t been picked up by any mainstream media outlets.

