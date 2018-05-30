Did Soros Pressure ABC to Fire Roseanne?

It’s quite likely that Roseanne’s anti-Soros tweets were a contributing, underreported factor of her show’s cancellation given George Soros’ ties to ABC.

One of her tweets in particular pointed out that the socialist billionaire confiscated Jewish property during WWII, which he himself admitted to doing during a 1998 60 Minutes interview.

“By the way, George Soros a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that?” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Soros is connected to media outlets around the world, including ABC and other major networks in America.

“[Soros] has ties to more than 30 mainstream news outlets – including The New York Times, Washington Post, the Associated Press, NBC and ABC,” reports Media Research Center.

Research shows at least three direct ABC ties to Soros.

Christiane Amanpour is the Global Affairs Anchor of ABC News and is reportedly a member of the board of directors of The Center for Public integrity – a Soros-funded organization.

Ben Sherwood is the current president of Disney-ABC Television Group and in 2014 Breitbart reported Sherwood sat on the advisory board of the George Soros-backed Center for Public Integrity.

Kerry Smith is the Senior Vice President of ABC News and a member of the Advisory Board of ProPublica, according to her Linkedin profile.

ProPublica is a nonprofit journalism organization that in 2011 Fox News reported “received a two-year contribution of $125,000 each year from the Open Society Foundations.”

ABC was quick to ax the sitcom despite it being a commercial success after its premiere episode attracted 17.7 million people.

The speed of the cancellation had fans and Twitter users alike commenting on ABC’s seemingly inconsistent standards.

Kimmel mocked Melania’s accent. Joy Behar called Pence mentally ill for having faith in God. Bill Maher makes countless racist comments. Keith Olbermann calls Trump “a F*cking NAZI!” ABC: *crickets* Roseanne: “Ape.” ABC: “YOU’RE FIRED YOU HATEFUL, RACIST, TRUMP SUPPORTER!” — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) May 30, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel puts on blackface and fake black accent the mock black people & ABC gives him a show but cancels Roseanne over a tweet? Conservative Americans of all races are now treated like 2nd class citizens in our own country pic.twitter.com/0HJHOmN9ND — Melissa A. (@sweetatertot2) May 29, 2018

