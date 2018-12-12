Did Supernovae Kill Off Large Ocean Animals?

About 2.6 million years ago, an oddly bright light arrived in the prehistoric sky and lingered there for weeks or months.

It was a supernova some 150 light years away from Earth. Within a few hundred years, long after the strange light in the sky had dwindled, a tsunami of cosmic energy from that same shattering star explosion could have reached our planet and pummeled the atmosphere, touching off climate change and triggering mass extinctions of large ocean animals, including a shark species that was the size of a school bus.

The effects of such a supernova — and possibly more than one — on large ocean life are detailed in a paper just published in Astrobiology.

