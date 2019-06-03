Did The Government Just Test The Internet Kill Switch?

“‘I felt a great disturbance in the farce, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.”

At 3pmET, it appears that Google Cloud (affecting Gmail, YouTube, SnapChat, Instagram, and Facebook among others) mysteriously (and almost unprecedently) went offline.

google cloud is down

google compute engine is down

gmail is down

google drive is down

nest is down

youtube is down

snapchat is down

uber is down

nextDNS is down

Pokemon Go is down

App Engine is down

…

google advertising up — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 2, 2019

Google Cloud Status Dashboard

This page provides status information on the services that are part of Google Cloud Platform. Check back here to view the current status of the services listed below. If you are experiencing an issue not listed here, please contact Support. Learn more about what’s posted on the dashboard in this FAQ. For additional information on these services, please visit cloud.google.com. Google Compute Engine Incident #19003 We are experiencing a multi-region issue with Google Compute Engine

Incident began at 2019-06-02 12:25 (all times are US/Pacific).

Jun 02, 20 12:25 We are investigating an issue with Google Compute Engine. We will provide more information by Sunday, 2019-06-02 12:45 US/Pacific.

One Google insider explains (via YCombinator):

I work on Google Cloud (but disclaimer, I’m on vacation and so not much use to you!). We’re having what appears to be a serious networking outage. It’s disrupting everything, including unfortunately the tooling we usually use to communicate across the company about outages. There are backup plans, of course, but I wanted to at least come here to say: you’re not crazy, nothing is lost (to those concerns downthread), but there is serious packet loss at the least. You’ll have to wait for someone actually involved in the incident to say more.

The internet is having a very bad day…

So far, no one has blamed Russia…yet!

East Coast suffering worst of Google Cloud outage for now… pic.twitter.com/UMdIpUlZZ7 — Tim Backshall (@credittrader) June 2, 2019

Ironically…

The notification gateway to advise Google that cloud is down, is also on the cloud… and is down. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 2, 2019

Twitter is beside itself…

Google Cloud’s services are down. Also why Pokemon Go is down. pic.twitter.com/I7pvghIIej — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) June 2, 2019

If you have friends using Google Cloud Platform, it's a good time to send them thoughts and prayers. #GCPisDown pic.twitter.com/FsO6z14A6c — 𝙰𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚑 𝚃𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒 (@arach) June 2, 2019

Did the government just test-fire its Internet kill-switch?