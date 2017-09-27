Did Trump Read 1984? He Woke Up the Proles by Slaying the NFL

By turning the public against the NFL, President Trump has awakened the “proles,” a large segment of the public who were once too distracted by football to care about globalism.

In George Orwell’s novel 1984, the proles were the uninformed masses who passively accepted the rise of authoritarianism – and the corresponding decline of civilization around them – because they were too preoccupied with “films, football, beer, and above all, gambling.”

By their sheer numbers, the proles had the power to improve society, but only if they weren’t so distracted by bread and circuses.

“The proles, if only they could somehow become conscious of their own strength, would have no need to conspire,” Orwell wrote. “They needed only to rise up and shake themselves like a horse shaking off flies.”

“If they chose they could blow the Party [the establishment] to pieces tomorrow morning.”

Did President Trump read 1984? It’s almost as if he highlighted that segment of the book before he blasted the NFL over some of its players “taking a knee” during the National Anthem.

Of course, this encouraged even more NFL players and personnel to kneel due to their anti-Trump bias, but this completely backfired on them as outraged fans started burning jerseys and season tickets.

It was a perfectly executed move by the president: unlike the proles in the novel 1984, football fans still had strong loyalty to the US that Trump tapped into to get them to ditch their blind devotion to football so they could notice the establishment’s war on America.

“It was not desirable that the proles should have strong political feelings,” Orwell wrote from the establishment’s perspective. “All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept longer working-hours or shorter rations, and even when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontent led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus in on petty specific grievances.”

“The larger evils invariably escaped their notice.”

In contrast, President Trump encouraged football fans to hold general ideas – grand ideas – that America was more important than the NFL and that veterans who lost everything deserved more attention than multi-millionares kneeling over “oppression.”

The NFL, much like other forms of entertainment, was long ago hijacked by the social engineers to both distract the population from the larger evils and to serve as the propaganda arm for post-America globalism.

But now, due to its sheer arrogance, the NFL’s star power is declining just like the mainstream media.

