Did Twitter Censor Larry The Cable Guy For Making Fun Of Adam Schiff?

“Redneck” comedian Larry The Cable Guy claims his Twitter account had its notifications turned off and that his posts disappeared from his wife’s timeline after he posted an image comparing Democrat Adam Schiff to the late comedian Andy Kaufman.

I’ve said for years the great Andy Kaufman faked his death and went into politics. TaDa! pic.twitter.com/8LyZRvdSZq — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) November 14, 2019

“So I tweeted out a pic of Schiff looking like Andy Kaufman and evidently twitter is sensitive to Adam Schiff jokes and now I’m getting DM’s that they turned off my notifications for a little bit,” the Blue Collar Comedy Tour veteran wrote.

“I literally disappeared from my wife’s timeline about 10 minutes after. Crazy,” he concluded.

Lol! So I tweeted out a pic of Schiff looking like Andy Kaufman and evidently twitter is sensitive to Adam Schiff jokes and now I’m getting DM’s that they turned off my notifications for a little bit. I literally disappeared from my wife’s timeline about 10 minutes after. Crazy — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) November 14, 2019

Larry also called out Twitter for not being able to take a joke, saying, “I mean it wasn’t even political. They both had the same eyes, it’s funny. People said for years he faked his death so what’s wrong with saying he could be Schiff? Man what a bunch of cry babies.”

I mean it wasn’t even political. They both had the same eyes, it’s funny. People said for years he faked his death so what’s wrong with saying he could be Schiff? Man what a bunch of cry babies. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) November 14, 2019

Twitter has been accused of censoring users who criticize or mock Democrat politicians and this appears to be another instance.

For example, in January, Infowars reporter Harrison Smith was suspended by Twitter for mocking Socialism and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

