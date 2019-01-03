Skip to content
Did We Really Land On The Moon?
Tune-in to this debate about the authenticity of one of mankind’s greatest achievements
Harrison Smith
Infowars.com
January 3, 2019
Owen Benjamin and Harrison Smith debate the government’s biggest lies of all time.
Mirror:
