Did We Really Land On The Moon?

Owen Benjamin and Harrison Smith debate the government’s biggest lies of all time.

Mirror:


Related Articles

Scientists find evidence that dark matter can be heated up and moved around

Scientists find evidence that dark matter can be heated up and moved around

Science & Tech
Comments
Evidence: Dark Matter Can be Heated Up, Moved Around

Evidence: Dark Matter Can be Heated Up, Moved Around

Science & Tech
Comments

China Lands World’s First Lunar Rover On Dark Side Of The Moon

Science & Tech
Comments

Technology Outpaces Human Control, Will Dictate Humanity’s Future

Science & Tech
Comments

Physicists Developing Plasma Engine for “Super Fast” Space Travel

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments