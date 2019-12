One thing we know about the mainstream media: If Democratic leaders are saying it, reporters are saying it too.

Here’s the latest liberal talking point – Trump is NOT Above The Law!

Did You Get The Memo? MSM says Trump is NOT Above The Law! #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/Vywd5XeL8o — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) December 9, 2019

